QPR pick up point with goalless draw at Sunderland

Sunderland 0 QPR 0

QPR picked up a potentially important point in their battle against relegation.

Rangers created chances, the best of which fell to Chris Willock late on, but he was denied by keeper Anthony Patterson after being set up by Sinclair Armstrong. Willock also saw a mis-hit cross strike the top of the bar.

Armstrong also had an effort saved by Patterson soon after coming on as a substitute, as the visitors tried in vain to break the deadlock.







In the first half, Lucas Andersen fired straight at Patterson after being gifted the ball by Sunderland defender Dan Ballard.

QPR remain fifth from bottom and a point above Huddersfield, who occupy the final relegation spot and also drew 0-0, at bottom side Rotherham.

QPR: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Hayden (Field 84), Colback; Willock, Andersen (Smyth 84), Chair (Hodge 64); Dykes (Armstrong 64).

Subs not used: Walsh, Cannon, Larkeche, Fox, Field, Frey.







