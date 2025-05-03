Sunderland v QPR player ratings

Nicolas Madsen’s early goal gave QPR an impressive away victory in their final match of the season. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-0 win at Sunderland.

Joe Walsh: 7

Just as he did a year ago, the keeper impressed after being selected for the final match. He kept out first-half efforts from Enzo Le Fée and Luke O’Nien and produced a superb late save to deny Dan Ballard.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Excellent in what is expected to be his final appearance for Rangers. Dunne, whose contract is about to expire, was faultless defensively and a threat at the other end of the pitch too.

Liam Morrison: 7

Mostly did well, but had a couple of dicey moments – not least when one of Walsh’s saves came after Morrison made a mess of a clearance.

Ronnie Edwards: 9

Outstanding, in a fitting way to end a hugely impressive loan spell. Calm and assured, but excels at the nitty-gritty of defending as well, producing countless blocks and timely interceptions.

Jack Colback: 7

The former Sunderland – and Newcastle – man was booed by the home crowd and seemed to enjoy the role of pantomime villain. Was having a good game but went off in the second half after seemingly picking up another injury.

Harrison Ashby: 7

Another who ended his loan spell very well, albeit a less memorable stay at Rangers in Ashby’s case. He set up Madsen’s goal, doing well on the right and then finding the Dane. It was one of several determined forays down the flank from him. Another led to a second-half chance for Michael Frey.

Jonathan Varane: 8

Really good. Has grown into the Championship and ended the season on a high note. Battled ferociously in midfield and also showed a lesser-seen ability to burst forward, even if the final ball was poor when he attempted to set up Ilias Chair.

Karamoko Dembele: 5

Made very little impact before picking up another injury and being taken off in the second half.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

The game can pass him by at times but the Dane has obvious quality and took his goal magnificently, cushioning the ball and then firing home.

Ilias Chair: 6

Replaced at half-time after seeming to twist his ankle late in the first half. Made little impression in an attacking sense but had been working hard off the ball.

Michael Frey: 6

Just unable to get to a second-half cross from Ashby. It was a rare sight of goal for the striker but he at least offered a physical presence up front.

Rayan Kolli: 7

Replaced Chair for the second half and did well, causing Sunderland’s defence some problems and tracking back to get a crucial defensive touch to stop a late attack by the hosts.

Morgan Fox: 6

Solid enough after coming on for Colback.