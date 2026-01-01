Stephan surprised by QPR’s ‘big drop’

Julien Stephan admits he has been taken aback by QPR’s dip in form.

Rangers began the new year with a 2-1 defeat at home to relegation-threatened Norwich City.

A recent 4-1 victory against Leicester was theur fourth consecutive home win and left them in the thick of the play-off race.

But they have lost ground by losing two of their three matches since, drawing the other.

Head coach Stephan said: “It’s a bad run for us in the last three games, for sure, and the Christmas period is not the best moment to have this period, but we have to deal with the situation.

“It’s a big surprise because we’ve had some very strong performances at home. It’s difficult to explain why, in 10 days, a big drop like this.”

Norwich, who began the day second from bottom of the Championship table, won courtesy of Josh Sargent’s close-range finish in the first minute of the second half and a deflected Jovon Makama strike in stoppage time.

Amadou Mbengue scored for the hosts in the final moments.

“The first goal we conceded at the beginning of the second half had a huge impact on the result and we struggled mentally after that,” said Stephan.

“It’s not the first time that has happened this season and we need to learn from that probably more quickly, because it can happen but we need to react – and we have shown that we can react.

“It’s a disappointing performance, especially in the second half. It was very, very difficult for us and we could never find a solution.

“We wanted to start 2026 with a different result and performance.”

The terrible state of the Loftus Road pitch is another concern for Rangers, although Stephan refused to blame it for the defeat.

“It was for both teams,” said the Frenchman.

“I know they work a lot (on the pitch) to find a solution.

“Against Leicester the pitch was not good as well and it was a fantastic performance.

“I don’t want to use the pitch as an excuse. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”