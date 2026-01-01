QPR lose at home to struggling Norwich

QPR 1

Mbengue (90’+9)

Mbengue (90’+9) Norwich 2

Sargent (46′)

Makama (90’+6)

Sargent (46′)Makama (90’+6)



QPR began 2026 with a home defeat after a hugely disappointing performance.

Norwich, who began the day second from bottom of the Championship table, won at Loftus Road courtesy of Josh Sargent’s close-range finish in the first minute of the second half and a deflected Jovon Makama strike in stoppage time.

Amadou Mbengue scored for the hosts in the final moments.

Sargent took advantage of some sloppy R’s defending to score his eighth goal of the season.

Matej Jurasek went past Rhys Norrington-Davies on the right flank and fired a cross towards the American, who sneaked behind Rangers captain Jimmy Dunne to head in from a couple of yards out.

QPR had looked the more dangerous side in an uninspiring first half, with Steve Cook flicking a header from Nicolas Madsen’s cross narrowly wide of the far post and Rumarn Burrell having an effort saved by Norwich keeper Vladan Kovačević.

But Sargent always looked a threat at the other end and his first-half shot being beaten away by keeper Paul Nardi was a warning sign for Rangers, who were caught napping straight after the restart.

Having put his team in front, Sargent had a chance to add a second but hit the side netting from an awkward angle when trying to put away the loose ball after Jacob Wright’s shot had been parried by Nardi.

QPR head coach Julien Stephan responded by making changes, sending on wide-men Koki Saito and Kwame Poku and then forward Rayan Kolli in an attempt to change the course of the match.

But Rangers continued to look slow and disjointed, barely testing Norwich’s defence in the closing stages.

And their fate was effectively sealed when Makama, on as a substitute, surged forward on the counter-attack and his shot went in via a deflection off the unfortunate Kieran Morgan.

Mbengue’s powerful right-footed strike from distance then caught out Kovačević, who could only palm the ball into the net, but that was scant consolation for Rangers.

A superb 4-1 win against Leicester just before Christmas continued a promising run of form and put Stephan’s side into the thick of the play-off race.

But they have lost ground by losing two of their three matches since then, drawing the other, and need to get back on track when they host bottom team Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

QPR: Nardi; Mbgengue, Dunne, Cook, Norrington-Davies; Dembele (Poku 57), Hayden (Morgan 65), Madsen, Smyth (Saito 57); Kone (Kolli 74), Burrell.

Subs not used: Hamer, Field, Varane, Morrison, Vale.