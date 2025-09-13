Stephan insists QPR ‘stay humble’ after superb win

Julien Stephan insisted QPR will not get carried away after beating Wrexham to make it back-to-back wins.

It has been an emphatic improvement by Rangers since a recent 7-1 hammering at Coventry.

R’s head coach Stephan said: “The most important thing is to stay emotionally stable in the bad and the good moments.

“We had bad moments, especially at Coventry, and now we are in a good moment.

“If in a bad moment you are too down it’s not good for the energy of the players – they need to feel that you keep confidence and you trust in them.

“And in the good moments, if you are not humble, it’s finished for you. So we have to stay humble and continue to work like this.

“The players work very well, the mindset is very good and the intensity of the players is perfect in training.

“We need to continue like this and stay humble because we are just at the beginning of a marathon.”

Stephan predicted at the start of the season that Rangers would be capable of scoring goals in the Championship despite their options seeming limited at the time.

Winning 3-1 at home to Charlton and away to Wrexham appears to have vindicated the Frenchman’s confidence.

“Very happy, because we won and because we scored three goals for the second time,” he said.

“It was very good in the first half, with and without the ball. I enjoyed it a lot.”