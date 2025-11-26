Stephan hails Nardi and ‘example’ Smyth after QPR win

Julien Stephan paid tribute to match-winner Paul Smyth and goalkeeper Paul Nardi after QPR’s 1-0 victory at Blackburn.

Smyth scored a 78th-minute winner at Ewood Park shortly after coming on as a substitute, heading home Ilias Chair’s ball in from the left.

But head coach Stephan was quick to praise Nardi, who was recently dropped in favour of veteran keeper Ben Hamer but was needed after 19 minutes against Rovers – and produced a crucial save.

Nardi was sent on after Hamer was involved in an accidental collision with team-mate Steve Cook, which left him with a bloodied face.

Nardi then did brilliantly to deny Andri Gudjohnsen – a pivotal moment in the game.

Stephan said: “We said at half-time that it was important to stay focused, that we will get two or three opportunities and need to be clinical.

“And that was the case. A very good ball in from Illy and a nice header from Smythy.

“But I don’t forget that, before that, at 0-0, Paul made a great, great save. It was a very important moment for us because it could have changed things if they had managed to score at the moment.

“I want to congratulate Paul. I took a difficult decision to change the goalkeeper, but he’s a great person and a very good goalkeeper and showed his quality today.”

Smyth has been in and out of the side this season, largely because of Rangers’ other attacking options.

The Northern Ireland international’s goal was his third of the season and he almost scored a spectacular second when his volley struck the post.

Stephan said: “His mindset and how he is every day is an example for everybody – he didn’t come on in the last two games but tonight he had a strong impact. It’s really important to have this type of player.”