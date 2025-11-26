Smyth’s goal gives QPR victory at Blackburn

Blackburn 0 QPR 1

Smyth (78′)

Paul Smyth’s 78th-minute winner gave QPR a fourth victory in their past seven away matches.

Smyth scored soon after coming on as a substitute at Ewood Park, drifting behind the Blackburn defence to head home Ilias Chair’s ball in from the left.

Rangers had to make a change in goal after 19 minutes when Paul Nardi came on for keeper Ben Hamer, who was involved in an accidental collision with team-mate Steve Cook.

And Nardi produced a fine second-half save to deny Andri Gudjohnsen, who earlier missed a great chance for Blackburn when he fired wide.

Koki Saito had a strike saved by Rovers keeper Aynsley Pears at the near post, but it was a game of few clear-cut chances before head coach Julien Stephan made a double change, sending on Smyth and Richard Kone.

The switch quickly paid off, with Smyth securing the points with his third goal of the season.

Smyth almost added a stunning second goal when his volley hit the post.

Back-to-back wins have left Rangers 12th in the Championship table, just two points from the play-off places.

They have lost just one of their seven away games since a 7-1 hammering by leaders Coventry in August.

QPR: Hamer (Nardi 19); Mbengue, Dunne, Cook, Field; Varane, Madsen; Dembele (Smyth 71), Chair, Saito (Kone 71); Burrell.

Subs not used: Frey, Hayden, Kolli, Morgan, Norrington-Davies, Morrison.