St Etienne back in for QPR midfielder Varane

St Etienne are back in for QPR midfielder Jonathan Varane.

The French club had offers for Varane rejected during the summer transfer window and are now looking to take him on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a potential £5.2m permanent move in the summer.

Other European clubs have expressed an interest in the 24-year-old and could also table an offer.

Frenchman Varane moved to west London from Spanish club Sporting Gijon in 2024.

He has since made 62 Championship appearances for QPR, scoring once.

Varane is currently nursing a knee injury.