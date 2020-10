New signing Macauley Bonne is on the QPR bench for the game at Hillsborough.

The Rangers starting line-up is unchanged. Ryan Manning and Joe Lumley are again left out of the matchday squad.







QPR: Dieng; Kakay, Dickie, Barbet, Wallace; Cameron, Carroll; Osayi-Samuel, Amos, Chair, Dykes.

Subs: Kelly, Kane, Hamaleinen, Bonne, Bettache, Smyth, Ball.