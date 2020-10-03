Sheffield Wednesday v QPR player ratings

QPR left it very late to grab a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday and pick up their first away point of the season. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players in a dour encounter at Hillsborough.







Seny Dieng: 8

Confident with his handling, kicking and marshalling the defence. Could do nothing about the Wednesday goal and made a smart save to deny Adam Reach in the second half.

Osman Kakay: 5

Athleticism got him out of trouble on occasions defensively. Decision-making was often poor going forward. Caught napping in the build-up for Wednesday’s goal.

Rob Dickie: 7

Dealt with the physical threat of Wednesday’s front pair of Callum Patterson and Josh Windass and showed great confidence in bringing the ball out of defence.

Yoann Barbet: 5

Scored the own goal that gave Wednesday their opener. Poor in possession, but finally got one right with a delightful cross for Macauley Bonne’s equaliser.

Lee Wallace: 6

Made an excellent covering tackle in the first half to deny Windass. Steady in defence. But offered very little going forward.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Came close to scoring just before the interval when his side-footed effort from a corner bounced off the post and rolled across the line. Worked hard and led the team well.

Luke Amos: 5

A mixed bag from the former Tottenham man. Used the ball sensibly when in possession but, like Kakay, switched off for the Wednesday goal when he failed to press the outstanding Barry Bannan whose pass set up the cross for the opener.

Tom Carroll: 5

Never really affected the game and was withdrawn in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 6

Always prominent and wanting the ball, but seemed to be trying too hard to fill the boots of Ebere Eze. Radar was awry with some of set-piece deliveries.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Rangers’ best attacking threat. Caused Wednesday lots of problems but cut a frustrated figure when the decent opportunities he created came to nothing.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Worked hard up front but generally well marshalled by the Wednesday defence.

Dom Ball: 5

Came on 15 minutes from time and seemed to determined to pass to a Wednesday player whenever he got the ball.

Macauley Bonne: 7

A dream debut following his move from Charlton on Friday. Grabbed the late equaliser with a powerful header after showing great movement in the box.









