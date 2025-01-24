Richards situation ‘definitely not optimal’ – QPR boss

Marti Cifuentes has admitted the situation with Taylor Richards is ‘definitely not optimal’ after Cambridge United made it clear they want to return the player to QPR.

The League One club want to scrap the season-long loan for Richards agreed during the summer. They can only do so if Rangers agree.

R’s boss Cifuentes said: “It’s definitely not an optimal situation that a loan player is not playing more minutes.”

The Hammersmith-born Richards, who turned 24 last month, was signed by QPR on a season-long loan from Brighton in 2022 and the deal included an obligation to buy him the following year.

That meant he was signed on a permanent deal despite having started just one league match for the club.

He did not make another league start before moving to the Abbey Stadium – and has since not made a league appearance for the U’s either.

He has another 18 months of his Rangers contract remaining “

We know how talented he is and I’m sure that he will show how good a player he is,” Cifuentes added.