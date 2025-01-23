Cambridge want to send Richards back to QPR

Cambridge United want to scrap Taylor Richards’ season-long loan from QPR.

The Hammersmith-born Richards, who turned 24 last month, joined the League One club during the summer.

He was signed by Rangers on a season-long loan from Brighton in 2022 and the deal included an obligation to buy him the following year.

That meant he was signed on a permanent deal despite having started just one league match for the club.

He did not make another league start before moving to the Abbey Stadium – and has since not made a league appearance for the U’s either.

Cambridge therefore want to send him back – but can only do so if QPR agree.

He has another 18 months of his Rangers contract remaining.







