Quitting QPR ‘not an easy decision’, Ferdinand says

Les Ferdinand has admitted that resigning as QPR director of football was ‘not an easy decision’ to make.

Rangers confirmed Ferdinand’s exit on Friday morning after West London Sport revealed he had quit.









The former R’s and England striker, 56, returned to Loftus Road in October 2014 when he was placed in charge of football operations.

Regarded as one of QPR’s greatest-ever players, Ferdinand has been revered by fans since his playing days – but has faced growing criticism from them during the past few years.

That criticism intensified during a miserable season in which Michael Beale walked out after 21 games as head coach, his successor Neil Critchley was axed after just 12 at the helm, and the club were almost relegated to League One after a dire run of results.

Ferdinand told QPR’s website: “This has not been an easy decision. My life is football, I love football and I want to stay in football but I do feel this is the right time for me to step down from my position here.

“Everyone knows how special Queens Park Rangers is to me and it has been a privilege to be back at the club.

“There have been challenging times and I have had to make some very difficult decisions but every decision I have made has been with the best interests of the club at heart.

“I would like to thank the owners whose commitment to this club is incredible. They have such a strong desire to give QPR fans the club they deserve and I will be their biggest supporter as they look to achieve it.

“I also want to thank the fans. I know it has been difficult for them recently but their passion is what makes them so special. If you want to know what support means, look at our last home game.

“After a tough year, they gave us our biggest attendance of the season. That says everything about the QPR fans.

“This is the club that gave me my chance in football. It will always mean so much to me and I wish the R’s every success in the future.”

Ferdinand impressed the QPR hierarchy as Rangers wrestled with restrictions caused by Financial Fair Play rules and sought to balance the books after years of overspending.

But there were tensions, particularly over some managerial appointments and some of the club’s transfer dealings.

And, following discussions with current head coach Gareth Ainsworth about transfer targets for the coming season, Ferdinand decided to stand down.

QPR chairman Amit Bhatia said: “I wish to thank Les for his guidance, leadership, determination and friendship over the years.

“This club means so much to him and I have seen that first-hand.

“In an industry where individuals with genuine authenticity and integrity appear to be scarce, Les’s sincerity and honesty have always set him apart, and have made him so special and so valued by the board.

“QPR is Les’s club and he will always be welcome back with open arms at Loftus Road.”







