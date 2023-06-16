Ferdinand resigns as QPR director of football
Les Ferdinand has resigned as QPR director of football.
The former R’s and England striker, 56, returned to Loftus Road in October 2014 when he was placed in charge of football operations.
Regarded as one of QPR’s greatest-ever players, Ferdinand has been revered by fans since his playing days – but has faced growing criticism from them during the past few years.
That criticism intensified during a miserable season in which Michael Beale walked out after 21 games as head coach, his successor Neil Critchley was axed after just 12 at the helm, and the club were almost relegated to League One after a dire run of results.
Ferdinand impressed the QPR hierarchy as Rangers wrestled with restrictions caused by Financial Fair Play rules and sought to balance the books after years of overspending.
But there were tensions, particularly over some managerial appointments and some of the club’s transfer dealings.
And, following discussions with current head coach Gareth Ainsworth about transfer targets for the coming season, Ferdinand decided to stand down.
angryoap
16/06/2023 @ 3:05 pm
£ 28.5M – so why are we struggling to scrape together a half decent squad? could it have anything to do with all the free offloads or all the rubbish that came in?
Steve Williams
16/06/2023 @ 2:50 pm
Does he need a lift anywhere? Spurs maybe….
hogbag
16/06/2023 @ 1:38 pm
Buy and sell at a loss – Like Eze – in for nothing out for £20million and more to follow if he moves again and Luke Freeman – in for £1million out for £6 million, then there’d be Massimo Luongo – in for £1.5m out for £5million. You’re right, the guy’s an idiot – no clue! Who will be most upset at Les going – the board – they’ve no-one to hide behind now.
angryoap
16/06/2023 @ 12:08 pm
As long as the direction is ‘up’ – who cares. I put Sir Les (what DID he do?) in the same bracket as MH,HR & NC. not forgetting Connor Washington. We seemed to buy and sell at a loss or even freebies recently. It was always a case of too little too late. We are at rock bottom now, so we will find it very difficult to get any worse. Onwards and upwards is my expectation.
Nomar
16/06/2023 @ 11:18 am
Looks like a case of be careful what you wish for.
The majority of fans wanted Les out, but the power struggle and direction Ainsworth, who it appears Les was not in favour of appointing, wants to go in may not necessarily be an improvement at all.
angryoap
16/06/2023 @ 9:12 am
At last – common sense prevails, what took so long?