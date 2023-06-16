Ferdinand resigns as QPR director of football

Les Ferdinand has resigned as QPR director of football.

The former R’s and England striker, 56, returned to Loftus Road in October 2014 when he was placed in charge of football operations.

Regarded as one of QPR’s greatest-ever players, Ferdinand has been revered by fans since his playing days – but has faced growing criticism from them during the past few years.







That criticism intensified during a miserable season in which Michael Beale walked out after 21 games as head coach, his successor Neil Critchley was axed after just 12 at the helm, and the club were almost relegated to League One after a dire run of results.

Ferdinand impressed the QPR hierarchy as Rangers wrestled with restrictions caused by Financial Fair Play rules and sought to balance the books after years of overspending.

But there were tensions, particularly over some managerial appointments and some of the club’s transfer dealings.

And, following discussions with current head coach Gareth Ainsworth about transfer targets for the coming season, Ferdinand decided to stand down.







