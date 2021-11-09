QPR’s Wallace returns to action and Kelman scores hat-trick

Lee Wallace stepped up his return from injury by playing for an hour in QPR’s Under-23s match against Ipswich on Tuesday.

Wallace, who hadn’t played since sustaining a serious hamstring problem in the win at Middlesbrough in August, set up Charlie Kelman, who scored a hat-trick, for Rangers’ first goal in a 4-2 win.







Sam Field played the full 90 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in front of Rangers boss Mark Warburton, and looked sharp in his third appearance for the second string since undergoing knee surgery in July.

The former West Brom midfielder, who was on the bench for Saturday’s draw at Blackpool, played in the heart of midfield alongside Charlie Owens – another player stepping up his recovery from a knee injury.

First-team squad members George Thomas, who scored Rangers’ fourth goal, and Stephen Duke-McKenna also played.

Striker Kelman, 20, recently returned to Rangers after a season-long loan at Gillingham was scrapped.

Kelman was unhappy at the Kent club after being overlooked by manager Steve Evans.

Rangers had an option to recall him when the transfer window reopens in January and cannot select him before then, although he can play for their Under-23 and B teams.

Kelman made his loan move after West London Sport revealed he was set to join either Gillingham or AFC Wimbledon.

There is an acceptance at QPR that the wrong decision was made.

Warburton remains keen for Kelman to pick up more first-team experience.

Loan spells were seen as crucial for the development of Ilias Chair and Ebere Eze, and Conor Masterson is currently doing well on loan at Cambridge United.

Warburton hopes Kelman can enjoy a similarly successful loan in the new year.

“Potentially we’ll look for him to go on loan in January,” Warburton said.

“He needs to go and get that action – that’s why he went out on loan in the first place. Those type of loans are invaluable.

“What Conor Masterson’s doing at Cambridge United is perfect – a young player who dipped his toe in and showed his quality to the QPR fans but needs to go and play week in week out in highly competitive fixtures.

“We need that type of loan for Charlie Kelman, absolutely.”







