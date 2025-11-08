Sheffield United v QPR player ratings

QPR halted their losing run by securing a point in a stalemate at Bramall Lane. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 0-0 draw with Sheffield United.

Ben Hamer: 8

Brought into the side in place of the dropped Paul Nardi – the 37-year-old’s first game since March 2024 – and did superbly. Commanded his area well, in stark contrast to Nardi’s displays, and produced fine saves – the best of which was when he tipped over Danny Ings’ diving header.

Amadou Mbengue: 7

Deployed at right-back and did very well. Sent in a number of dangerous crosses, the best of which was an excellent delivery towards Rumarn Burrell, and also came up with a fine ball in to Ilias Chair. Had a rasping shot saved in the second half as he continued to impress, before being taken off because he was on a yellow card. Expect him to stay in the role after this showing.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Back in his natural centre-back position and, aside from a daft mix-up with Steve Cook which led to Ings’ chance, Dunne was impressive. A cracking second-half challenge to save the day underlined a very decent display.

Steve Cook: 7

Looked much more comfortable alongside Dunne. Did well to divert a Jairo Riedewald effort wide, and in general was calm and assured.

Sam Field: 7

Selected at left-back in the absence of on-loan Sheffield United man Rhys Norrington-Davies. Field was solid and dependable, used the ball well and his positioning was consistently spot on.

Jonathan Varane: 5

Combative, but is struggling for form at the moment. Careless on the ball – and needlessly conceded a dangerous free-kick in the final moments.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

Another good performance. His passing was sound, he competed well, had an effort on goal saved and set up a chance for Ilias Chair.

Karamoko Dembele: 5



Hit and miss in the first half, when he worried the hosts with his pace and trickery but lacked an end product, was sloppy on the ball, and his constant failure to track back caused his own team problems. Lively at the start of the second half and went close to scoring when he fired narrowly wide, but then faded somewhat before being replaced by Harvey Vale.

Ilias Chair: 7

Is getting sharper following his recent return from injury and this was another step in the right direction. Chair had a strike on goal saved after being found by Madsen, took up some excellent positions in the final third, got through plenty of defensive work, and created an opening for Burrell with a fine pass.

Richard Kone: 6

Again asked to perform a somewhat thankless task for the team. Saw little in terms of goal chances but worked hard in a key role playing off striker Burrell.

Rumarn Burrell: 7

Always lively and persistent but lacks composure. His work rate up front was a vital factor in Rangers securing a point, but his poor touch let him down when a chance came his way.

Harvey Vale: 6

Not involved much in an attacking sense after his second-half introduction as Rangers were very much on the back foot.