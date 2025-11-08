Stephan pleased after much-changed QPR secure draw

Julien Stephan admitted he felt he had to make changes after QPR’s poor recent results.

Rangers ended a three-match losing run by securing a point in a goalless draw at Sheffield United.

Stephan took the bold step of dropping keeper Paul Nardi, who has been unimpressive since returning to the side in the absence of the injured Joe Walsh.

Ben Hamer, 37, signed as short-term cover after Walsh was sidelined by a broken wrist, and having not played since March 2024, was called upon.

And the veteran did well, producing two excellent saves to help Rangers battle to a draw.

Head coach Stephan played down the significance of dropping Nardi. He also moved Jimmy Dunne to centre-back and Amadou Mbengue across to right-back – another change that went well.

Asked about the dropping of Nardi, Stephan said: “It was not my only decision today.

“I don’t like to stay inactive, so we are always thinking how we can improve and how we can develop the team.

“The first thing we did is to change the position between Jimmy and Amadou. Jimmy played centre-back for the first time this season.

“In the last games we didn’t concede a lot of danger but we conceded a lot of goals, so I wanted to change something – not only the goalkeeper but also two positions in our defensive line.

“I think it’s important to stay active and try to find solutions, especially when you’re in a bad moment in terms of results.

“Ben is experienced and was fresh. That was one part of why I decided to do that.

“I don’t like to keep the focus only on one player. It’s always a collective performance and collective result.”

Dunne headed off the line in the first half, while Mbengue impressed in his new role.

There was a recall too for Kader Dembele, who went close with a second-half strike.

“I think it’s a good point. After the three defeats in a row for us it was important to break that run with a minimum of one point,” said Stephan.

“In the last 25 minutes we didn’t do enough to create some danger, but we stayed well organised with a great structure and great focus on how we had to defend.

“We had to defend well and the players deserve the credit because they kept the defensive organisation.

“I enjoyed the collective behaviour and the mindset of the players.”