QPR halt losing run by securing point at Sheffield United

Sheff Utd 0 QPR 0





QPR halted their losing run by securing a point in a stalemate at Bramall Lane.

After a run of three consecutive defeats, there were changes to the Rangers side – including the axing of keeper Paul Nardi.

Nardi, who was playing in the absence of the injured Joe Walsh, was replaced by 37-year-old keeper Ben Hamer, who was recently signed on a short-term deal.

Hamer, who had last played in March 2024, made an excellent save in the first half, tipping over Danny Ings’ diving header from Tyrese Campbell’s cross following a mix-up between Jimmy Dunne and Steve Cook – who was recalled in place of Liam Morrison.

Dunne atoned for that error by being in the right place at the right time to head Sam McCallum’s header off the line late in the first half.

Dunne was switched to centre-back for the game, with Amadou Dembele deployed at right-back.

There were other changes; Richard Kone was brought back in, Sam Field was selected at left-back and Kader Dembele also started.

In the second half, Dembele fired narrowly wide, Mbengue had an effort saved, and Hamer produced another fine stop to keep out McCallum’s far-post header.

There was a late let-off for Rangers when Sydie Peck’s shot hit the post.

QPR: Hamer, Mbengue (Morgan 78), Dunne, Cook, Field, Varane, Madsen, Dembele (Vale 70), Chair, Kone (Frey 78), Burrell.

Subs not used: Nardi, Morrison, Esquerdinha, Hayden, Saito, Smyth.