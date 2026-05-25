QPR’s Kolli included in expanded Algeria squad ahead of World Cup

QPR forward Rayan Kolli has been invited to join an expanded Algeria squad ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Kolli, who has played for Algeria at Under-20 level, was due to fly to the country’s capital Algiers on Monday after being called up.

Those joining the expanded group of players are under consideration for places in the final World Cup squad, which is due to be announced on 1 June.

The London-born Kolli, 21, has been with QPR since the age of eight and has made 57 first-team appearances for the club, mostly as a substitute, and has an impressive tally of 11 goals – six of which he scored last season.

Meanwhile, Rangers have confirmed the departure of assistant head coach Alou Diarra.

West London Sport revealed on Saturday that Diarra was leaving Loftus Road.