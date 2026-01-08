QPR’s Dixon-Bonner set to join Wealdstone
QPR midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner is set to sign for Wealdstone on loan.
Dixon-Bonner, who recently turned 25, is joining the Stones after being recalled from a loan spell at Morecambe.
He joined QPR in 2022 after being released by Liverpool. He was previously at Arsenal.
Dixon-Bonner was given a new contract after impressing former R’s head coach Marti Cifuentes against Coventry in the final match of the 2023-24 season.
But he has made just one league appearance for Rangers since and has been out of the first-team picture for some time.
- QPR agree deal to sign Edwards from Southampton
- QPR’s top scorer Burrell out for at least two months
- Bennie in line for chance up front for QPR
Get the latest direct to your phone – follow West London Sport’s WhatsApp channel