QPR’s Dixon-Bonner set to join Wealdstone

QPR midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner is set to sign for Wealdstone on loan.

Dixon-Bonner, who recently turned 25, is joining the Stones after being recalled from a loan spell at Morecambe.

He joined QPR in 2022 after being released by Liverpool. He was previously at Arsenal.

Dixon-Bonner was given a new contract after impressing former R’s head coach Marti Cifuentes against Coventry in the final match of the 2023-24 season.

But he has made just one league appearance for Rangers since and has been out of the first-team picture for some time.