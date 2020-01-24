QPR’s shoddy defending punished in FA Cup exit

QPR 1 Sheff Wed 2

A shoddy defensive lapse proved costly for QPR as they went out of the FA Cup.

It resulted in the all-important opening goal of the fourth-round tie at Loftus Road, scored by Morgan Fox a couple of minutes before half-time.





Rangers inexplicably switched off at a throw-in, taken by Sam Hutchinson to Fox, who fired underneath Joe Lumley’s legs at the keeper’s near post.

Adam Reach made it 2-0 in the injury time before Nahki Wells pulled a goal back with his 15th goal of the season.

The home side struggled to create chances and failed to muster a shot on target until a second-half spell of pressure in which Ebere Eze’s effort was saved by Owls keeper Cameron Dawson.

Jordan Hugill missed a good chance to equalise when he was unable to hit the target after being set up by Todd Kane.

As Rangers pushed forward in the final stages, Wednesday broke and Sam Winnall’s low cross presented Reech with a simple finish.

Wells, on as substitute, then capitalised on a woeful clearance by Dawson.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Leistner, Masterson, Manning, Ball, Chair (Wells 72), Clarke (Osayi-Samuel 60), Eze, Pugh, Hugill.

Subs not used: Hall, Barnes, Cameron, Shodipo, Amos.







