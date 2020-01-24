QPR v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings



QPR’s involvement in this season’s FA Cup ended with a 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Joe Lumley: 5

Recalled to the side, Lumley showed guts in coming for some awkward balls but he was beaten at his near post for the all-important opening goal and almost presented Atdhe Nuhiu with a tap-in late on.

Todd Kane: 5

The Rangers right-back struggled to cope with Kadeem Harris for large parts of the game – and his lapse at the throw-in that enabled Morgan Fox to fire Wednesday into the lead was mind-boggling.

Toni Leistner: 7

Winning his fair share of aerials balls, Leistner also made a crucial interception to cut out Jacob Murphy’s dangerous cross and showed good vision with his passing, particularly in the latter stages.

Conor Masterson: 7

The young centre-back continues to look at home in the first team and largely kept Jordan Rhodes under wraps, as well as coming to his side’s rescue on more than one occasion.

Ryan Manning: 6

In terms of positioning, Manning was found wanting again as Murphy gobbled up acres of space in the first half, although the left-back played his part in Rangers’ late fightback with some forward runs.

Dominic Ball: 6

Under pressure inside his own half, Ball did extremely well to hold off opponents and set up some early counter-attacks, although he rarely managed to impose himself consistently on the game.

Ilias Chair: 7

Always a danger on the counter-attack, Chair wriggled into space to set up two opportunities for Marc Pugh and also went close himself shortly before being sacrificed to accommodate a second striker.

Jack Clarke: 5

Apart from winning a couple of early corners, Clarke was utterly ineffective, getting knocked off the ball and failing to deliver any crosses of note before finally making way for Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Ebere Eze: 6

Somewhat subdued until the final quarter of an hour, Eze never really looked likely to unlock the Owls’ defence and fired his only two scoring opportunities straight at the goalkeeper.

Marc Pugh: 6

While Pugh provided a calming influence and did a lot of chasing and tidying up, he was solid rather than outstanding and should have done better with the shooting chances that came his way.

Jordan Hugill: 6

There’s no doubting Hugill’s commitment – he charged back about 30 yards to win the ball back after losing a challenge – but he was unable to hold the ball up anywhere near as effectively as the team needed him to.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Replacing Clarke for the last quarter of the game, the winger immediately made a difference. His electric pace worried the visitors and he visibly lifted the rest of the team – although he was also booked for a needless challenge on Fox.

Nahki Wells: 7

Like Osayi-Samuel, Wells made an impact when he came on for the final 20 minutes. He laid the ball off efficiently and pounced on Dawson’s error to pull a goal back in injury time







