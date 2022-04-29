Sad end for Warburton as QPR lose again

QPR 1 Sheff Utd 3 30' Austin 54' Ndiaye 73' Robinson 90' Hourihane

Play-off chasing Sheffield United came from behind to consign QPR to another defeat.

Charlie Austin put Rangers ahead on 31 minutes in what is expected to be his farewell match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But Mark Warburton’s side found themselves under sustained pressure after the interval and Iliman Ndiaye equalised nine minutes into the second half.







Ex-QPR defender Jack Robinson put United in front on 73 minutes, and in stoppage time Conor Hourihane scored straight after coming on as a substitute – his first United goal.

It means United’s top-fix finish could be sealed if results elsewhere go their way on Saturday.

It also condemned Warburton to another defeat in his final home match as manager of Rangers, who are replacing him when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Striker Austin, who turns 33 this summer, is also set to move on.

Austin scored 45 league goals in 82 appearances during his first spell at QPR, but his second has turned out to be a major disappointment.

He rolled back the years by getting in front of Chris Basham to head home Albert Adomah’s right-wing cross.

But it was only his fifth league goal of the season and Rangers are set to release him.

He was signed last summer on what was announced as a two-year deal, but it was in fact a one-year contract with a second year dependent on him making a certain number of appearances.

Austin has fallen short of that number so will essentially be out of contract among with several other players, including Adomah.

Warburton’s woes were summed up the fact that Kieren Westwood, signed on a short-term deal because five other Rangers goalkeepers are sidelined, missed the game with an injury of his own.

With the Blades’ play-off hopes on the line and young QPR keeper Murphy Mahoney making only his second senior appearance, United predictably peppered the hosts’ six-yard box in the second half.

Morgan Gibbs-White was denied by Sam McCallum’s goal-line clearance and soon afterwards headed against the post, before the equaliser arrived.

After a corner was headed down near the far post by John Egan, Sander Berge’s effort was blocked and Ndiaye was on hand to score from close range.

United’s second goal was beautifully worked, with Oliver Norwood floating the ball towards the right of the penalty area, where Basham headed across for Robinson to power a header past Mahoney.

QPR barely threatened before almost snatching a late equaliser when Jimmy Dunne diverted Osman Kakay’s mis-hit shot against the bar.

Any prospect of a Rangers comeback was quashed by Hourihane’s thumping first-time strike into the roof of the net from Berge’s cross.

QPR: Mahoney; Sanderson, Dunne, Field; Adomah, Dozzell (Thomas 72), Amos (Kakay 72), Johansen, McCallum; Chair; Austin (Dykes 61).

Subs not used: Halwax, Ball, Hendrick, Dykes.







