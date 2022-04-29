QPR v Sheffield United player ratings

Play-off chasing Sheffield United came from behind to consign QPR to another defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Murphy Mahoney: 7

Inexperienced and relatively small in stature, the young keeper deserves credit for his performance as Sheffield United peppered the Rangers six-yard box in an attempt to put him under pressure. He struggled at times but also produced a couple of fine saves.

Dion Sanderson: 6

Showed plenty of desire and his aggression helped rather than hindered Rangers, which hasn’t always been the case during his loan spell. Carelessly gave the ball away on occasions though.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Battled brilliantly at the heart of the defence and was unlucky not to equalise late on when he diverted Osman Kakay’s mis-hit shot against the bar.

Sam Field: 6

Did a decent job as a makeshift left-sided centre-back and was well supported by Sam McCallum.

Albert Adomah: 7

Worked hard on the right flank and delivered a fine cross for Charlie Austin’s opening goal.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Overrun in midfield by a robust and mobile United side.

Luke Amos: 5

Also found the going tough before going off in the second half.

Stefan Johansen: 5

A performance which summed up his disappointing season. Off the pace and unable to make an impact.

Sam McCallum: 7

Did well on the left. Offered good cover defensively and was eager to get forward.

Ilias Chair: 6

One lovely turn in the first half gave a glimpse of what he is capable of, but the Blades dealt with him well.

Charlie Austin: 7

Rolled back the years by getting in front of Chris Basham to head home. His movement was better than it has been, but Rangers need a lot more.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Didn’t do much after coming on.

Osman Kakay: 6

Determined, and keen to get forward.

George Thomas: 6

Ran around.

