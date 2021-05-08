QPR v Luton line-ups: Cameron back in squad for final game

Geoff Cameron is back in the QPR squad and is on the bench for their final match of the season.

Cameron is leaving the club to return to his native United States this summer.







Rangers name an unchanged starting line-up. Dom Ball misses out again with a thigh strain.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Kakay, Johansen, Chair, Willock, Wallace; Dykes, Austin.

Subs: Walsh, Bonne, Carroll, Adomah, Hamalainen, Bettache, Field, Thomas, Cameron.

Luton: Sluga, Bradley, Pearson, Cornick, Moncur, Rea, Mpanzu, Dewsbury-Hall, Naismith, Bree, Adebayo.

Subs: Shea, Cranie, Potts, Tunnicliffe, Berry, Collins, Pereira, Morrell, LuaLua.







