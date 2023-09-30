Struggling QPR suffer another home defeat

QPR 1 Coventry 3 56' Simms 60' Eccles 68' Simms 90' Paal

QPR’s diabolical home record continued as they were beaten at Loftus Road again.

Ellis Simms scored twice for Coventry – his first goals for the club – as they stormed to victory.

The Sky Blues netted three times in the space of 12 second-half minutes, with Josh Eccles getting their other goal.







Kenneth Paal scored a consolation goal in stoppage time for the hosts.

Rangers have won just once at home in almost a year and have lost four of their five home matches so far this season.

They were denied a first-half goal by City keeper Ben Wilson superbly pushing away Lyndon Dykes’ glancing header from Paal’s cross.

Dykes sent another effort wide before the interval, but the visitors took complete control in the second half.

Striker Simms, signed from Everton during the summer, opened his account to break the deadlock on 56 minutes.

After Osman Kakay’s unnecessary foul on Jamie Allen, Jay Dasilva’s delivery into the box ricocheted off City’s Luis Binks towards Simms, who made the most of his good fortune.

Coventry also had luck on their side for the second goal, scored four minutes later – this time after a double deflection.

Matt Godden’s shot struck team-mate Joel Latibeaudiere to inadvertently tee up Eccles, whose shot took a deflection off Kakay, completely wrong-footing keeper Asmir Begovic.

City seemed to ride their luck once again when Rangers were not awarded a penalty despite Wilson appearing to upend Sinclair Armstrong in the area just after the young striker had been brought on as a substitute.

And there was no way back for QPR after an emphatic finish from Simms made it three on 68 minutes.

Allen played an excellent ball in behind the R’s defence and Simms fired into the roof of the net.

Paal reduced the deficit after Armstrong pulled the ball back for the Dutch wing-back, whose goal was his third of the season, making him QPR’s top scorer.

QPR: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Fox (Clarke-Salter 5); Smyth, Field, Dozzell, Paal; Willock (Armstrong 61), Dykes, Chair.

Subs not used: Archer, Adomah, Duke-McKenna, Larkeche, Dixon-Bonner, Kelman, Kolli.







