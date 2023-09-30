QPR v Coventry player ratings

QPR’s diabolical home record continued as they were beaten at Loftus Road again, this time by Coventry. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Asmir Begovic: 7

Produced a couple of smart saves before Coventry eventually took control.

Osman Kakay: 5

A poor performance and his needless foul led to the free-kick which resulted in the all-important opening goal. Seems to be on borrowed time following the recent signing of Reggie Cannon and return to fitness of Jimmy Dunne.

Steve Cook: 6

Solid in the first half especially, but it was a tough second half for the Rangers defender.

Paul Smyth: 6

A frustrating afternoon for Smyth, who worked hard on the right and tried to make things happen. Gaps between him and Kakay continue to be exploited by opposition teams.

Sam Field: 5

Well short of his best. An awful lot is asked of Field in a side which concedes possession so readily, and in this game he was unusually poor.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Has struggled since returning to a deeper role in the absence of the suspended Jack Colback, underlining the obvious reason for Dozzell’s improvement before that.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Did well on the left and his goal was his third of the season, making the wing-back Rangers’ top scorer. Also delivered an excellent cross to Lyndon Dykes.

Ilias Chair: 6

Deserves some credit for his perseverance and willingness to work off the ball.

Chris Willock: 5

After a couple of promising recent appearances in which his sharpness appeared to be improving, this seemed like a backwards step. Produced very little.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Denied a goal when a first-half header from Paal’s cross was superbly saved. Sent another effort wide and was always willing to occupy defenders, but overall still doesn’t offer enough of a goal threat.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

Did well after coming on. Rangers should have been awarded a penalty when he was upended, and the young striker also set up Paal’s goal.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Came on after Morgan Fox picked up an early injury. Clarke-Salter’s increasing involvement in recent weeks has been a positive given his previous injury problems.







