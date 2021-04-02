QPR outclass Coventry to make it four wins from six

QPR 3 Coventry 0 2' Willock 22' Rose (OG) 68' Chair

Chris Willock and Ilias Chair scored as QPR registered a fourth win in six matches.

Willock put them ahead after just 75 seconds and there was no way back for the visitors after Michael Rose’s own goal midway through the first half.







The lively Chair sealed the win by scoring on 68 minutes – his eighth goal of the season.

The opening goal was nicely worked, with Lee Wallace collecting Chair’s reverse pass and crossing for Willock to head in off the post.

Rangers totally dominated the game and would have doubled their lead sooner but for Marko Marosi.

The Slovakian goalkeeper kept out Charlie Austin’s header from Osman Kakay’s cross and Rob Dickie’s header from Chair’s corner.

Marosi was called into action again when Austin’s clever flick set up Chair, whose shot from a tight angle was saved.

However, Marosi could do nothing when Rose attempted to clear Chair’s 22nd-minute corner at the near post but headed the ball into the far corner of his own net.

Marosi twice denied Chair again either side of half-time, first after Rose gave the ball away, and later following a fine pass through to the Rangers playmaker from Stefan Johansen.

But when Chair eventually got the goal he deserved, it came courtesy of a fumble by Marosi at his near post.

Again Johansen was the provider and this time Chair darted into the penalty area before trying his luck with a right-footed shot Marosi allowed to squirm past him.

QPR (3-4-2-1): Lumley; Dickie, Cameron, Barbet; Kakay, Field, Johansen (Ball 83), Chair (Adomah 75), Wallace (Kelman 83); Willock (Thomas 66), Austin (Dykes 66).

Subs not used: Dieng, Kane, Bettache, Bonne.







