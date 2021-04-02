QPR v Coventry player ratings

QPR brushed aside Coventry 3-0 at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Joe Lumley: 7

Restored to the side for the first time since September due to Seny Dieng’s late return from international duty on Thursday night. Handling was very assured and he was vocal throughout.







Osman Kakay: 7

Always willing to get forward but his end product sometimes lets him down. Defended solidly and linked up well with Rob Dickie to bring the ball out from the back on occasions.

Rob Dickie: 8

Dominated Sky Blues striker Matt Gooden throughout and as always was excellent with the ball at his feet in yet another top-class display from a player who has enjoyed a stellar debut season in the Championship.

Geoff Cameron: 7

Back in the side and settled back into the back three effortlessly albeit against a toothless attack. He and Sam Field managed to distract Michael Rose enough for the defender to nod in his own net for the second goal and was solid in defence all afternoon.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Made a number of timely interceptions to snuff out at least three potential Coventry attacks in the first half in a very steady and confident showing in what has been a much-improved second half of the season from the Frenchman.

Lee Wallace: 8

Continued his excellent run of form with another fine display. Swung in a perfect cross for Chris Willock’s opener after anticipating Ilias Chair’s glorious back-heel and was a constant threat on the left flank.

Sam Field: 8

Boasts an uncanny ability to always seem to be in the right place at the right time to cut out potential attacks and has the mobility and size to use the ball well and win his headers. Has formed a very decent partnership with Stefan Johansen.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Even when he is relatively subdued by his lofty standards, the Norwegian still stands out with moments of quality. Provided the pass that set up Chair’s goal and delivered the ball of the match to open the visitors’ defence and set up a very presentable chance for the Moroccan which he should have done better with.

Ilias Chair: 9

Tormented Coventry all afternoon in a brilliant display of touch, movement and pace. Heavily involved in the opening goal and it was his corner that created the second. Should have scored a hat-trick before finally finding the net thanks to a Marko Marosi mistake after slaloming his way into the box.

Chris Willock: 7

Nodded home after just 75 seconds and a constant threat in the first half with his ability to shift his way past defenders. Faded in the second half and was replaced by George Thomas.

Charlie Austin: 7

Started the move for the first goal with a lovely chest and pass to Chair and had a two decent headers kept out by Marosi. Always a threat with his movement.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Replaced Austin, had one shot blocked wide for a corner. Helped out the defence well late on as Coventry pressed for a late consolation goal.

George Thomas: 6

Obviously desperate to impress against his former club after coming on for the last 20 minutes. Worked hard and used the ball well, but when the chance for the goal he craved fell to him, he fired wide.

Albert Adomah: 6

On as a late substitute and almost made an immediate impact when he raced past two defenders and pulled out a cracking shot that was tipped onto the crossbar.







