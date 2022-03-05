QPR v Cardiff player ratings

QPR’s recent wobble continued with a 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







David Marshall: 5

Made a couple of decent saves but was badly at fault for Cardiff’s equaliser, parrying substitute Isaak Davies’ powerful shot into the air and back past his own goal-line. Could do absolutely nothing to stop Ruben Colwill’s stunning free-kick.

Moses Odubajo: 6

Put in a good cross for Andre Gray’s opener, which saw Perry Ng clear the ball straight to the striker to score. Solid enough defensively but could have posed more of a threat going forward.

Rob Dickie: 6

Was enjoying a really good game until he played a key role in the two goals QPR conceded. Perhaps unlucky not to draw a foul from Davies for the away side’s opener but was beaten too easily by the forward shortly after, bringing him down for a free-kick just outside the box which Cardiff scored from.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Well below his best and was caught out on a couple of occasions when he lost concentration from long balls forward which presented Cardiff with some decent opportunities.



Yoann Barbet: 6

Like Dunne, not at his best and was caught out of position on a couple of occasions, while his forward passing also let him down.

Lee Wallace: 6

Started the game brightly with some adventurous runs forward during the first half and was denied by a good save from Alex Smithies shortly after QPR had taken the lead. Faded as the game went on and was replaced with 10 minutes remaining by Albert Adomah.

Sam Field: 6

Helped QPR keep possession for much of the game by picking up loose balls but was part of a midfield which was guilty of playing at too slow of a pace during the second half. Replaced by Andre Dozzell late on.

Jeff Hendrick: 5

Disappointing performance from the on-loan midfielder, who gave the ball away poorly on quite a few occasions and did not provide much creativity from midfield alongside a more defensive-minded player in Field.

Chris Willock: 6

Cardiff struggled to deal with him in the first 45 minutes due to his ability to beat players and play neat one-twos, but he was much less effective in the second half and gave the ball away poorly on a few occasions, though did play a nice through-ball to Gray on 66 minutes who could only poke wide of the target. Brought off for Luke Amos on 80 minutes.

Ilias Chair: 6

Posed a threat with his directness and created a couple of good chances, including a cross for Gray and a through-ball for Wallace, who were both denied by Smithies. Often wasteful in possession, however, especially when he had the opportunity to shoot.

Andre Gray: 6

Finished well to open the scoring and made QPR more threatening than in previous games with his runs in behind, though was pretty anonymous during the second half apart from a good run and missed opportunity from Willock’s pass.

Albert Adomah: 6

Brought on too late in the game to have much of an impact.

Luke Amos: 6

Tried to make things happen in midfield after coming on but did not get much of an opportunity to do so.







