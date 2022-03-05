Huge injury blow for QPR as keeper Dieng faces lengthy spell out

QPR boss Mark Warburton says he side will be without Seny Dieng for at least a month because of a thigh injury he sustained at Blackburn last week.

Dieng was forced off at half-time at Ewood Park following a challenge from Sam Gallagher as his replacement David Marshall’s error helped Rovers to a 1-0 win.







The Senegal international was also sorely missed in Rangers’ dispiriting 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff on Saturday.

Marshall was at fault for the Bluebirds’ equaliser when he pushed Isaak Davies’ shot into the air and over the line.

He was beaten again by Ruben Colwill’s free-kick to give the visitors a come-from-behind win and inflict a huge dent on Rangers’ promotion aspirations.

“Seny will be out for a longer term,” Warburton said.

“It will be more than four weeks.”

Warburton said he hoped Lyndon Dykes would be fit to face Luton at Kenilworth Road next Sunday after the Scotland striker missed a fourth game due to a leg injury.

“I hoping today, we have another week now but fingers crossed he will be good,” he said.







