QPR end dismal season with 12th home defeat

QPR 0 Bristol City 2 28' Sykes 55' Bell

QPR ended a dismal season with their 12th home defeat of the campaign.

Mark Sykes and Sam Bell scored for Bristol City, who were deserved winners.

Defensive lapses have been a regular feature of Rangers’ season and another led to them going behind on 28 minutes.







Rob Dickie headed Alex Scott’s left-wing delivery as far as former Bristol City winger Albert Adomah, who, deep inside his own penalty area, attempted to clear with an overhead kick.

Adomah made a hash of it, enabling Cameron Pring to cross for Sykes to finish from close range.

The home defence was sliced open again six minutes before half-time, this time when Sykes played in Tommy Conway, who took on Dickie before dragging a shot wide of the target.

Another ex-City player, Chris Martin, who joined QPR in February having been released by the Robins, went close to equalising early in the second half when he headed over from Adomah’s cross.

Rangers threatened again when Jimmy Dunne’s glancing header from Kenneth Paal’s right-wing corner drifted wide of the far post.

But there was no way back for the hosts after Bell doubled City’s lead on 55 minutes.

Joe Williams chipped the ball in behind the Rangers defence, who appealed in vain for offside as Bell slotted past keeper Seny Dieng.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne (Clarke-Salter 61), Paal, Adomah (Lowe 60), Field (Johansen 82), Amos (Dozzell 76), Chair, Dykes, Martin (Willock 61).

Subs not used: Archer, Dixon-Bonner.







