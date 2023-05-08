QPR v Bristol City player ratings
QPR ended a dismal season with their 12th home defeat of the campaign. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 loss to Bristol City.
Seny Dieng: 6
Had no chance for either goal, which were both simple close-range finishes.
Ethan Laird: 5
A poor end to a disappointing loan spell which promised so much. Excellent in his previous two outings, ultimately playing a vital role in keeping Rangers up, but in this game he had problems on the flank and offered very little going forward.
Rob Dickie: 6
Has got some form back in recent games and was decent again. Arguably unfortunate not to win a penalty when bundled over in the second half.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
Also decent enough. Went close with a second-half header.
Kenneth Paal: 6
Not as dynamic going forward under Gareth Ainsworth. His delivery though, including from set pieces, can be an asset.
Albert Adomah: 5
It’s been a season too far for Adomah, aside from his vital goal at Stoke. The veteran winger was off the pace and his botched clearance led to the opening goal.
Luke Amos: 5
Clearly lacking sharpness because of a lack of game time. City were always one step ahead of him in midfield.
Sam Field: 7
Rangers’ standout player in this game and the season. Composed on the ball and covered lots of ground.
Ilias Chair: 6
Bright in spells and unlucky not to score with a curling effort from near the edge of the box which flashed just over.
Chris Martin: 5
Signed as cover for Lyndon Dykes, not to play alongside him. Tried hard to press from the front but offered nothing in terms of a goal threat and gave the ball away cheaply at times.
Lyndon Dykes: 6
Had a couple of efforts on goal and did his best to make something happen up front.
Jamal Lowe: 6
Offered some pace and movement after coming on.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 6
Brought on for Dunne just after the hour mark.
Chris Willock: 6
Did nothing of note during his half an hour on the pitch. Later substitutes Andre Dozzell and Stefan Johansen had less time to make an impact.