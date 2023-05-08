QPR v Bristol City player ratings

QPR ended a dismal season with their 12th home defeat of the campaign. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 loss to Bristol City.









Seny Dieng: 6

Had no chance for either goal, which were both simple close-range finishes.

Ethan Laird: 5

A poor end to a disappointing loan spell which promised so much. Excellent in his previous two outings, ultimately playing a vital role in keeping Rangers up, but in this game he had problems on the flank and offered very little going forward.

Rob Dickie: 6

Has got some form back in recent games and was decent again. Arguably unfortunate not to win a penalty when bundled over in the second half.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Also decent enough. Went close with a second-half header.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Not as dynamic going forward under Gareth Ainsworth. His delivery though, including from set pieces, can be an asset.

Albert Adomah: 5

It’s been a season too far for Adomah, aside from his vital goal at Stoke. The veteran winger was off the pace and his botched clearance led to the opening goal.

Luke Amos: 5

Clearly lacking sharpness because of a lack of game time. City were always one step ahead of him in midfield.

Sam Field: 7

Rangers’ standout player in this game and the season. Composed on the ball and covered lots of ground.

Ilias Chair: 6

Bright in spells and unlucky not to score with a curling effort from near the edge of the box which flashed just over.

Chris Martin: 5

Signed as cover for Lyndon Dykes, not to play alongside him. Tried hard to press from the front but offered nothing in terms of a goal threat and gave the ball away cheaply at times.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Had a couple of efforts on goal and did his best to make something happen up front.

Jamal Lowe: 6

Offered some pace and movement after coming on.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Brought on for Dunne just after the hour mark.

Chris Willock: 6

Did nothing of note during his half an hour on the pitch. Later substitutes Andre Dozzell and Stefan Johansen had less time to make an impact.

