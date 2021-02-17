QPR v Brentford player ratings

QPR came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in the west London derby. Here’s how we rated the players.

QPR

Seny Dieng: 7

Left flat-footed by Brentford’s first goal but pulled off a fine diving save to keep out Mathias Jensen’s first-half piledriver. Dealt with everything that came his way very competently.







Todd Kane: 6

A tough night. Really struggled against the excellent Rico Henry both in attack and defence. Conceded the free-kick that led to Brentford’s goal after pulling down the left-back after he ghosted past him. However, he made amends with a magnificent crossfield pass for Lee Wallace that set up the winner, having also crossed for the equaliser.

Rob Dickie: 6

Given a real tough test of his credentials by the lively Sergio Canos and struggled on occasions to deal with the enormous kicks of David Raya – as did the rest of the Rangers’ centre-backs.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Fought hard against Ivan Toney in a spiteful battle and was a tad fortunate to stay on the field when he hauled down the in-form striker after another booming Raya kick beat him in-flight.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Denied an equaliser by a fine save from Raya just before half-time in another very strong performance from the Frenchman, who kept Tarique Fosu very quiet.

Lee Wallace: 7

An excellent display. Set up Rangers’ second goal with a brilliant run into the box, defended stoutly, although he could have been more alert when Toney flicked in Brentford’s goal.

Dominic Ball: 6

Given the runaround by Brentford’s energetic midfield early in the game and earned a booking for a clumsy challenge that saw him walking a red-card tightrope. Worked hard as ever but was hooked early in the first half for Sam Field to prevent a seemingly inevitable dismissal.

Stefan Johansen: 8

A really strong performance from the Norway captain, who held firm against the Bees’ powerful engine room and almost scored with a fine free-kick that just went wide. Made a match-saving tackle when he raced 30 yards to blocked down Henry on the left touchline.

Ilias Chair: 7

Energetic as always and really played his part in a battling performance from Rangers. Almost gave away a penalty late in the game from a botched clearance in the box that earned him a stern talking to from Dieng.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Another disappointing display from the Scotland international, who failed to impose himself on the Brentford defence and Rangers looked instantly better when he was taken off for Chris Willock.

Charlie Austin: 8

Showed all his experience in a bruising battle with Mads Bech Sorensen. Scored the winner with a typical finish and was involved with a running battle with the vociferous Brentford bench throughout. Celebrated wildly in front of them.

Sam Field: 8

A dream debut for the West Brom loanee, who finished superbly to equalise after replacing Ball. Used his positional sense well to break up tackles and looks a good signing on this display.

Chris Willock: 8

Another great impact performance from the bench. Was involved in both goals and showed great technique and tenacity to hold on to the ball to close out the game.

Osman Kakay: 6

Replaced the tiring Wallace for the final 12 minutes and was bright and energetic, winning his headers when needed to help grind out the three points.

Brentford

David Raya: 7

Brilliant save with his legs from Barbet just before half-time and tipped a corner over the bar in the second half. No chance with either goal.

Henrik Dalsgaard: 6

Solid as usual. Got forward a bit more in the second half, before being substituted late on.

Winston Reid: 7

Calmness personified at the back – organising the defence, especially at set pieces – and clearing confidently at times. But like the rest of the defence was all at sea for both goals.

Mads Bech Sorensen: 6

Had a real physical battle and acquitted himself well at times, but like Reid could have done better with the two goals.

Rico Henry: 7

Did little wrong at left-back but didn’t get forward as often as he might have liked, given that he clearly had an edge over Kane.

Vitaly Janelt: 6

Did his usual tidy job in the middle, breaking up attacks and setting the Bees going forward.

Josh Dasilva: 6

One of his quieter games, but was more involved in the second half before being substituted.

Mathias Jensen: 7

Lit up the first half with an outrageous piece of skill – flicking the ball behind himself to beat an opponent – and also made Brenford’s goal. Some of his passing was superb, but at other times he wasted the ball.

Sergi Canos: 7

Really up for this game and was a constant threat down Brentford’s left-hand side. Never stopped running but didn’t trouble the keeper at all.

Tariqe Fosu: 6

Had his moments but snatched at an early chance that he fired over the bar when well-placed and then, just before he was substituted, came close with a long-range effort.

Ivan Toney: 7

Put Brentford ahead with the 100th league goal of his career in typical poacher’s style – his 24th strike of the season. Was his usual handful for defenders and nearly headed a late equaliser.

Bryan Mbeumo: 6

Came on for Fosu just before the hour mark, but made little impact on the match, although had injury-time shot deflected over.

Saman Ghoddos: 6

Replaced Josh Dasilva with 15 minutes to go.







