Are QPR play-off contenders in the making?

With QPR on an excellent run, could this campaign prove to be a springboard to Rangers challenging for the play-offs next season given the number of young players who appear to be developing nicely?

Former Rangers striker Kevin Gallen gives his thoughts along with West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Ben Kosky and Ian McCullough.

They also discuss Chris Willock’s role and whether the time is right for Lyndon Dykes, who has scored just once from open play this season, to be taken out of the starting line-up.

