QPR’s relegation worries worsen after another defeat

QPR 0 Birmingham 1 3' Chong

QPR’s woes continued as Tahith Chong’s early goal gave Birmingham victory at Loftus Road.

Rangers, hammered 6-1 at Blackpool in midweek, have now lost seven of their past eight matches – and three of their four since Gareth Ainsworth took over as boss.

Since topping the Championship in October, their diabolical results have seen them slump to 20th in the table​.







And Huddersfield’s win at Millwall means they cut the gap between QPR and the relegation zone to just six points. ​

Just as they did at Blackpool, Rangers conceded in only the third minute, with the poor defending which has plagued their season evident yet again.

Reda Khadra went past Albert Adomah and played in Juninho Bacuna, who pulled the ball back from the left for Chong to apply the finish from near the edge of the six-yard box.

Birmingham comfortably coped with their opponents’ route-one tactics and very nearly doubled their lead on the hour mark.

Adomah attempted to volley clear Chong’s right-wing ​free-kick​ but instead sliced the ball towards Lukas Jutkiewicz, whose header was tipped onto the post by keeper Seny Dieng.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie (Armstrong 77), Dunne, Field; Kakay (Drewe 45), Iroegbunam, Amos (Johansen 60), Adomah; Lowe (Dixon-Bonner 82), Martin, Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, Gubbins, Dozzell.







