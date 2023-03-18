QPR v Birmingham player ratings

QPR’s woes continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 6

Had very little to do after Birmingham’s early goal. Tipped Lukas Jutkiewicz’s header on to the woodwork to prevent a second.

Rob Dickie: 5

Another poor display from the defender, who has had an awful season. He was ponderous throughout and continues to look a shadow of the player who used to draw comparisons with the great Glenn Roeder.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Honest and committed at least, but another Rangers player in dreadful form. Missed a decent chance when he headed wide in the second half.

Sam Field: 6

Probably Rangers’ best player at the moment and is playing as a centre-back. Able to do a job there, certainly, but has been missed badly in midfield.

Albert Adomah: 5

This has been a season too far for the veteran wide-man. He was beaten in the build-up to the goal, and the quality of his delivery from the flanks – which has in the past been consistently good – was very poor.

Tim Iroegbunam: 5

Kept his place after the Blackpool debacle and struggled again. Has ability and his loan spell will benefit both him and Aston Villa. The benefit to QPR is debatable.

Luke Amos: 5

Back in the side and understandably off the pace. Withdrawn in the second half, having been booked for conceding a foul after losing possession.

Osman Kakay: 6

Was making a decent fist of it as a makeshift left wing-back before Rangers’ injury curse struck again and he had to be replaced at half-time.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Willing to compete physically and Rangers were willing to launch the ball his way. But offered very little in terms of quality or a goal threat.

Jamal Lowe: 5

Offered even less. Appeared to be going through the motions at times.

Chris Martin: 5

Able to hold the ball up and occupy defenders, but they were able to deal with him and Rangers’ direct approach fairly comfortably.

Aaron Drewe: 6

As if his recent step up to first-team level wasn’t asking enough, he was asked to come on at left-back after Kakay went off injured. Did his best.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Brought at least a modicum of craft to Rangers’ midfield when he was introduced in the second half.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

Lacks composure in front of goal but his pace, power and enthusiasm at least gave the home fans something to be encouraged by.







