QPR v Barnsley player ratings

Seny Dieng: 5

A rare off-day in what has been an otherwise superb season. Spilled an early shot into the path of Cauley Woodrow that almost led to a goal. Flapped at the corner that led to the opening goal of the game and perhaps showed too much for Alex Mowatt to aim at – and he did with a magnificent free-kick just after Rangers equalised.

Todd Kane: 7

One of the few Rangers players who did have a decent game. Played a perfect pass for Lyndon Dykes that should have seen Rangers open the scoring but the chance was missed. Made some important challenges before being sacrificed for the attacking intent of Albert Adomah midway through the second half.

Rob Dickie: 6

Not his best game, but certainly not a terrible display from big centre-half. Kept the dangerous Woodrow largely in check, but found himself surrounded by red shirts whenever he tried to bring the ball out from the back.

Geoff Cameron: 5

Horribly outpaced by Carlton Morris on his way to lashing in the Tykes’ third goal. Maybe one game too many for the veteran American in what has been a busy run of matches,

Yoann Barbet: 6

His rasping shot parried by Brad Collins set up Charlie Austin’s goal in what was a steady display from the Frenchman, who was always looking to get get things going from the back.

Lee Wallace: 5

Not strong enough for Barnsley’s first goal when he was easily nudged aside by Daryl Dike. Always willing to get forward but his quality of deliveries were very mixed.

Dominic Ball: 5

Struggled all game to get to grips with Barnsley’s energetic pressing game and often gave the ball away too cheaply as a result of being under intense pressure. Subbed in the second half.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Conceded what QPR players were insisting was contentious free-kick on the edge of the box that saw Barnsley go 2-1 up. Worked hard but never able to dominate against the impressive Mowatt but did add a physical presence with some crunching tackles.

Ilias Chair: 5

Restored to the side after being rested but failed to shine as the Tykes closed him down aggressively whenever he got the ball. Replaced late in the second half.

Charlie Austin: 7

A lively presence up front, took his goal superbly after glancing the crossbar early with a rising effort. Played some excellent cross-field passes after dropping deep to get the ball and went close with two other efforts that flashed just wide.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Simply not good enough and confidence looks shot to bits. Missed a glorious chance early in the game when Kane’s brilliant pass took out the defender and the goalkeeper only for the struggling Scotland striker to poke it wide of an open goal. Unable to hold the ball up whatsoever and give some respite to a struggling midfield.

Sam Field: 6

Has to be pushing for a start at Bristol City on Saturday. Added some good energy in the middle of the midfield when he came on for Ball.

Chris Willock: 6

Replaced the struggling Dykes for the last half-hour and did show some decent intent with his pace as Rangers chased the game.

Albert Adomah: 6

