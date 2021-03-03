QPR well beaten at home by Barnsley

QPR 1 Barnsley 3 23' Dike 27' Austin 29' Mowatt 57' Morris

QPR were well beaten by a Barnsley side who have now won six games in a row.

Charlie Austin’s equaliser cancelled out Daryl Dike’s opener but Alex Mowatt’s free-kick and Carlton Morris’ second-half goal gave the visitors the points.







Dike put the Tykes ahead by holding off Lee Wallace to head in Mowatt’s 23rd-minute corner at the near post.

Rangers hit back four minutes later with Austin’s fifth goal in 10 appearances since his return for a second spell at the club.

Ilias Chair’s lofted free-kick reached Yoann Barbet, whose left-footed volley was parried by keeper Brad Collins to Austin and the on-loan West Brom striker finished emphatically.

But Barnsley quickly regained the lead with a fabulous goal from Mowatt, who clipped his 25-yard free-kick beyond keeper Seny Dieng and into the top corner of the net.

And Morris doubled that lead 12 minutes into the second half – straight after coming on as a substitute.

Morris, a January signing from MK Dons, latched onto Mowatt’s ball over the top and raced away from QPR captain Geoff Cameron before slotting home his third goal in six games.

Rangers were well beaten but the result might have been very different had Austin or Lyndon Dykes been able to take early chances when the match was goalless.

Austin fired inches over after being found by Stefan Johansen’s excellent pass and the stretching Dykes was just unable to put away Todd Kane’s low cross from the right.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, Cameron, Barbet; Kane (Adomah 66), Ball (Willock 66), Johansen, Chair (Kelman 86), Wallace; Dykes (Field 66), Austin (Austin 86).

Subs not used: Lumley, Kakay, Hamalainen, Thomas.







