QPR trio doubtful for Fulham clash

Sam McCallum, Lee Wallace and Andre Gray are doubts for QPR ahead of the game against Fulham.

McCallum and Wallace have been recovering from hamstring injuries and have made good progress during the international break.

Assistant manager John Eustace said on Friday morning that both players have been training with the squad but he was “not sure” whether they or Gray would be fit enough for this weekend’s derby.







Striker Gray has been on international duty with Jamaica and was only due to return to Rangers’ Harlington training ground on Friday, so seems unlikely to be involved at Craven Cottage.

All three players hope to be available for Tuesday’s home match against Blackburn.

Eustace has been preparing the squad for Saturday’s match while manager Mark Warburton is isolating after recently testing positive for Covid-19.

Warburton’s obligatory 10 days of isolation ends in time for him to be in the dugout against Fulham.

Eustace said: “He’s been frustrated stuck at home, but we’ve been getting constant messages from him all week to help us prepare for the game on Saturday.

“I’ve spoken to him and he can’t wait for the game tomorrow. He’s ready to lead the team and take his usual role.”







