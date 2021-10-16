Fulham boss insists ‘quality’ Johansen doesn’t have point to prove

Stefan Johansen returns to Craven Cottage for the Fulham versus QPR derby with a ringing endorsement from Whites boss Marco Silva.

Silva never actually saw the Norway international kick a ball in anger for the Whites having arrived in the summer break – after Johansen quickly made it plain to the new manager that he saw his future with Rangers.







Silva said: “I definitely think he’s a quality player – and when you are a quality player you definitely try to express yourself on the pitch, and that’s what Stefan will do for sure in the game.

“He likes to have the ball. He likes to contribute to the organisation in his team.”

But Silva played down the suggestion that Johansen will feel he has a point to prove.

He said: “Something to prove? I don’t look at it this way.

“I know why he took this decision (to leave) and he was clear about his future with me.

“I think this game will see a lot of one-versus-one battles and it will be good for fans and for the TV audience.”







