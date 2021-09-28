QPR star Chair ‘getting better and better’ – Warburton

QPR manager Mark Warburton declared that Ilias Chair is “getting better and better” after his brace secured a 2-0 win over Birmingham.

Rangers have long had high hopes for the Morocco international, who was signed in 2017 and wears the club’s iconic number 10 shirt previously worn by legends Rodney Marsh and Stan Bowles, and more recently the likes of Ebere Eze.

“What you can’t be in that position is predictable. You can’t be a one-trick pony where you drop a shoulder a go,” Warburton said.







“Opposing players would pick up on that. Players will study you and see what you do.

“He’s recognising that – recognising where he can get on the ball, where he can half-turn and hurt the opposition.

“Then it’s about trusting your technique and honing that technique, which he does every day when he trains.

“I’m pleased for him. He’s got international football, so a lot on his plate to deal with, but I think you’re seeing a player get better and better.”

Rangers lost their previous three league matches and have been defensively vulnerable, but this time they stood firm – albeit with help from an appalling first-half miss by Tahith Chong.

Warburton admitted: “It was good to keep a clean sheet. Teams will look at us and say ‘They’ll score one or two but they’re vulnerable’. We can’t be vulnerable.

“It was almost like they expected us to​ ​score but were going to give it a go themselves and see if they could expose us.

“We stood up against a physical approach and dealt with that. We looked more solid and more cohesive.”

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer said: “The only difference on the night was Chair, who was clinical in front of goal and caused us problems.”​







