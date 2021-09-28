QPR v Birmingham player ratings

​Ilias Chair scored both goals as QPR returned to winning ways. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 victory over Birmingham.







Seny Dieng: 6

The Rangers keeper recorded his first clean sheet in six games and, while he was rarely called on to make a save, his distribution was much-improved from the defeat at West Brom.

Moses Odubajo: 6

The switch to a back four did not favour Odubajo, who struggled at times with his defensive duties but did much better going forward and delivered the cross that led to Chair’s first goal.

Rob Dickie: 7

Commanding again at the back, Dickie also looked dangerous when he was able to get on the ball and his incisive run at the start of the second half almost set up another chance for Chair.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

This was only the centre-back’s second Championship start, but he looked solid alongside Dickie and matched his partner by bringing the ball out of defence to good effect.

Yoann Barbet: 8

A third consecutive positional switch for the Frenchman – and he excelled at left-back, tackling with vigour and playing a series of intelligent passes along the flank to set up counter-attacks.

Dominic Ball: 6

Despite a couple of blunders, when he gave the ball away in dangerous positions, Ball put himself about and his quick thinking gave Chair opportunities to run at Birmingham’s back line.

Ilias Chair: 8

Pulling the strings for much of the game, Chair was a constant menace to Birmingham and deserved his two goals, as well as setting up Charlie Austin for a shooting chance when the game was still scoreless.

Andre Dozzell: 6

A tidy display by the midfielder, who played some clever passes – notably an early ball to pick out Odubajo inside the Birmingham box – before making way for Luke Amos in the final half-hour.

Chris Willock: 6

By Willock’s high standards, it was a quiet night, although he looked more dangerous in the second half and created promising openings for both Austin and Lyndon Dykes.

Charlie Austin: 6

It wasn’t a vintage performance from the centre-forward, who should have done better with the chance he fired straight at Matija Sarkic and was off target with another attempt shortly before being substituted.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Dykes put in a decent shift, working hard to stretch the Blues defence and went close with a glancing header before playing the through ball for Chair to double Rangers’ advantage.

Luke Amos: 6

Replacing Dozzell for the final half-hour, Amos continued to ease himself back into the rigours of first-team football with some strong tackles to help Rangers see the game out.

Andre Gray: 6

Brought on in place of Austin for the final 20 minutes, Gray produced a good run to tee up Chair late on but had no opportunities to add his own name to the scoresheet.

Albert Adomah: 6

The winger looked lively during his 20-minute cameo after coming on for Dykes, thundering a shot into the side netting when the visitors could only half-clear Gray's cross.








