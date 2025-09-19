QPR sign veteran keeper Hamer

QPR have signed experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer as cover for the injured Joe Walsh.

Hamer, 37, was without a club, having left Sheffield Wednesday during the summer, and has signed a short-term deal with the R’s.

He is expected to be on the bench for Saturday’s home match against Stoke City.

The signing comes after Walsh suffered a broken wrist.

Walsh started Rangers’ first four Championship matches of the season ahead of Paul Nardi, who has been restored to the side in his absence.

Hamer spent a year at Wednesday, where he was a back-up keeper and did not make a first-team appearance for the Yorkshire club.

He previously played in the Premier League for Leicester and Huddersfield, made 121 appearances for Charlton, and his career has included spells at Reading, Swansea and Watford, as well four separate loan spells at Brentford.

Hamer has also spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest, Derby, Bristol City, Exeter and Crawley.