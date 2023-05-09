QPR set to confirm player departures

QPR are set to confirm a number of player departures in the next 48 hours.

Luke Amos is among those expected to leave the club when their contracts at Loftus Road expire this summer.

Leon Balogun is also on the way out – the defender signed a one-year deal in August – and Chris Martin’s short-term deal ends.







Conor Masterson, Olamide Shodipo and goalkeeper Jordan Archer are also out of contract this summer.

Masterson has been on loan at Gillingham, who are keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

Chris Willock’s contract expires but QPR hold an option to extend it by another year and intend to do so.

There is also an extension clause in the contract of striker Charlie Kelman, who signed a three-year deal in 2020 and has been on loan at Leyton Orient.

Meanwhile, there are doubts over the future of Stefan Johansen.

The midfielder was given a three-year contract in 2021 but is unsuited to Gareth Ainsworth’s style of play and might well move on.

Head coach Ainsworth wants to revamp the squad and expects “big changes” over the next few months.







