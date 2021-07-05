Kelly’s move confirmed with QPR set to sign Archer

QPR are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

His impending arrival has enabled Liam Kelly to get the move he wanted – the Scot’s permanent transfer to Motherwell was confirmed on Monday evening.

The 28-year-old Archer – like Kelly, a Scotland international – is a free agent after recently being released by Middlesbrough.







West London Sport revealed in May that Rangers were looking to bring in a keeper and let Kelly leave – and later revealed that reports Andy Lonergan was signing were wide of the mark.

Lonergan and Archer are among keepers QPR have been considering signing as back-up for first-choice keeper Seny Dieng.

And the club have decided to go ahead with a deal for the London-born Archer, who will join the squad in the coming days.

Archer was previously at Fulham but did not make an first-team appearance during a 10-month stay at Craven Cottage last year.

His other previous clubs include Millwall, Oxford United and Motherwell.

Kelly spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell.

Rangers decided to let him move on after he made it clear he did not want to return to act as Dieng’s deputy.

Dundee United were also interested in Kelly, who had two years remaining on his R’s contract.

He was signed from Livingston for £50,000 in 2019 and competed for a place with Joe Lumley before both were leapfrogged by Dieng.

See also: QPR confirm signing of youngster Adarkwa







