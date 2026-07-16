QPR round off Austria trip with win in friendly

Rumarn Burrell, Amadou Mbengue and Richard Kone scored as QPR rounded off their pre-season trip to Austria with a 3-1 win against Wiener Neustadt.

Burrell netted with an early tap-in from a cross by Mbengue, who scored on the half-hour mark with a mis-hit cross that sailed into the net.

Mbengue was taken off just before half-time after picking up a knock. The Rangers camp say it is a minor injury and not a cause for concern.

The Austrian side pulled a goal back early in the second half, but Kone made it 3-1 with a late penalty after he had been fouled in the area.

Rangers will continue their pre-season campaign with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wycombe on Tuesday.

QPR: Salamon; Mbengue (Adamson 44), Dunne (Morrison 46), Edwards (Clarke-Salter 46), Kemper (Adjetey-Brew 46); Alemayehu (Varane 46), Madsen (Morgan 46); Smyth (Sanyaolu 46, Poku 74), Vale (Saito 46), Chair (Lloyd 46); Burrell (Kone 46).