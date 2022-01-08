QPR v Rotherham player ratings

QPR are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after prevailing in a penalty shoot-out against League One leaders Rotherham. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Jordan Archer: 6

Did not look comfortable with the ball at his feet and had a number of near misses when Rotherham’s attackers closed him down. Made a misjudgement right at the start of the second half which led to Michael Smith heading just over and his failure to claim the ball on 77 minutes forced Yoann Barbet to get back on the line and head clear, though he did make a decent stop from Hakeen Odoffin’s powerful strike. Ultimately proved to be the hero of the penalty shoot-out with two great saves – but injured himself in the process.

Albert Adomah: 7

Fairly anonymous during the first half but put in an excellent cross for Andre Gray shortly after half-time, which was headed straight at the goalkeeper, and another for Lyndon Dykes just before the end of the 90 minutes, before setting up the striker for QPR’s equaliser in extra time. Should have done better for Rotherham’s goal, however, when he switched off and left Michael Ihiekwe unmarked at the back post to finish.

Rob Dickie: 6

Coped well when called upon to defend with some important clearances. Sent Gray through with a great pass from inside his own half shortly before half-time and stood up to the pressure during the second half when Rotherham were on top, though was guilty of giving the ball away on occasions, including in extra-time which led to him conceding a foul on a Rotherham counter-attack. Perhaps should have communicated better with Adomah for the opening goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Really impressive during the first half, when he won plenty of aerial duels and made a great challenge on Will Grigg to deny the striker a shot on goal on the 17-minute mark. Gave the Rotherham attackers very little all afternoon and put in a real shift for his side in the middle of defence.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Was involved in some of QPR’s best and worst defensive moments during the game. He was caught out a couple of times early on and put his goalkeeper under plenty of pressure with a poor back-pass on 21 minutes. An error of judgement almost led to Smith giving Rotherham the lead at the start of the second half but he got back well to clear off the line and made some important clearances when Rangers were under pressure.

Lee Wallace: 7

QPR’s main attacking threat during the first half. Played a great ball in for George Thomas, who somehow did not make contact from a couple of yards out, and then crossed for Gray shortly after whose shot was well saved. Solid defensively and continued to pose a threat down the left-hand side before he was replaced just before the hour mark.



Dom Ball: 5

Pretty anonymous during the 70 minutes he was on the pitch. Played some nice short passes and won a few duels in the middle of the park but did not really contribute enough alongside Stefan Johansen.

Stefan Johansen: 5

Not his best game. Booked on 15 minutes for a late lunge on Daniel Barlaser and misplaced too many passes throughout. Dictated play at points in the game but was not good enough when presented with the opportunity to pick out a key pass, such as an over-hit cross right before half-time when out on the right-hand side. Consistently tried to make things happen for his side but, unusually, lacked the quality needed.

George Thomas: 6

Was clearly eager to take a rare opportunity in the starting 11 and had some good moments in the first half. Missed a big opportunity to put his side ahead from Wallace’s cross but played some nice through-balls, including one to set Wallace away just after the half-hour mark before putting a good cross in for Dunne to head straight at the goalkeeper. Faded during the second half and was replaced.

Andre Gray: 5

Squandered some great opportunities to give his side the lead. Was denied by a good save from Josh Vickers on 24 minutes and headed straight at the goalkeeper in the second half from Adomah’s cross. His biggest opportunity of the game just came after an hour when Vickers tipped Dykes’ cross straight to him inside the box but he skied his effort over the bar.

Charlie Austin: 6

Misplaced quite a few passes in the first half, including an attempted through-ball to Gray just before the half-hour mark when he had space to run into, but also linked play well on occasion. Struck a decent volley at Vickers from a corner with half-time approaching, before being replaced after an hour.

Moses Odubajo: 6

Was forced to do a lot of defending after coming on in the second half and made a good clearance on 68 minutes when the ball had passed over QPR’s central defenders. Didn’t manage to get forward much and was replaced before extra time began.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Beat his man down the left and crossed into the box right after coming on, which resulted in Gray’s skied effort. Had a great chance to score just before full-time but shot straight at Vickers before scoring his side’s equaliser with an excellent header from Adomah’s cross.

Luke Amos: 6

Struggled to make an impact on the game after coming on but made a smart decision to pick Adomah out to cross for Dykes’ equaliser.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Like Amos, did not make much of a difference after coming on and gave the ball away in a dangerous area on 83 minutes which forced Adomah to get back and clear a cross.

Aaron Drewe: 6

Called upon to replace Odubajo for extra time and did well to cope with the pressure of the situation.







