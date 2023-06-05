QPR defender Dickie set to complete Bristol City move

Rob Dickie is set to complete a move from QPR to Bristol City.

Rangers are ready to sell the 27-year-old, who has a year remaining on his contract and is unsuited to boss Gareth Ainsworth’s style.

Dickie was unhappy at Rangers last season and is keen to leave Loftus Road.







Ainsworth is keen to revamp the squad and impose his direct style, with an emphasis on no-frills defending.

The club are open to offers for players and in particular Dickie and Chris Willock – another player whose contract expires next year and who was unsettled last season.

An option to extend Willock’s contract was recently taken up in order to prevent him leaving on a free transfer.

Rangers want Lyndon Dykes to agree a new contract but initial talks suggest the striker might not re-sign.

And as Dykes is another player entering the final year of his contract, he too is likely to move on if he does not sign a new deal and an offer comes in for him.

Seny Dieng is entering the final year of his contract as well and is expected to attract bids, with a number of clubs having indicated in the past few months that they are interested in the goalkeeper.

The current contracts of Sam Field and Jimmy Dunne also run until 2024, but both include an option for Rangers to extend the deal by another year.

