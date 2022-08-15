QPR reject approaches for young striker Armstrong

QPR have turned down approaches from a number of clubs looking to take Sinclair Armstrong on loan.

The 19-year-old striker has made an impact after coming on as a substitute in three of Rangers’ games this season.

And boss Mick Beale revealed: “We’ve had probably eight or nine loan requests from League One and League Two and clubs up in Scotland for him.







“A lot of people are aware of Sinclair – he’s not a secret to anyone. But we want him here at QPR.

“I don’t feel he needs to be anywhere else. He needs to be here working with me and the other staff inside in the club on lots of areas of his game and lots of areas of being a professional football player.”

Dubliner Armstrong, signed from Shamrock Rovers in 2021, had spells on loan at non-League sides Torquay and Aldershot last season.

Beale made it clear earlier this summer that he was keen to give the youngster a chance to show what he can do.

Armstrong has impressed, raising hopes that he can eventually establish himself as a Rangers first-team regular.

Beale added: “If we all do our job, along with Sinclair, then we’ve got a really exciting one – and we want to see that in a QPR shirt, nobody else’s.”







